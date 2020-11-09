Georgia's COVID-19 cases top 60,000

Tbilisi [Georgia], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Georgia reported 2,927 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing its total to 60,680.

A total of 1,033 of the 2,927 new cases were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi, the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health said.

As of Monday, 45,042 patients have recovered, and 499 others have died, said the centre.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)