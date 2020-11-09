Left Menu
New building of Nepal school built by India inaugurated

India handed over the newly built infrastructure of Shree Laxminiya Janata Secondary School at Kumhrauda in Dhanusha district of Nepal on Monday.

ANI | Dhanusha | Updated: 09-11-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 20:16 IST
New building of Nepal school built by India inaugurated
The new school building built by India in Nepal's Dhanusha . Image Credit: ANI

Built with the Indian government's financial assistance of Nepalese Rs 26.24 million, the new building was jointly inaugurated by the representatives of the Embassy of India, Kathmandu; Department of Urban Development Building Construction; Federal Project Implementation Unit, Dhanusha; the School Management Committee; and local representatives. The India grant, under "Nepal-Bharat Development Cooperation", was utilised for the construction of the three-floor school building, including 15 classrooms and sanitation facilities. It was taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) under an agreement between the Governments of India and Nepal, a release from the Embassy of India stated.

The project is a reflection of India's development partnership with Nepal and complements the effort of the Government of Nepal in augmenting infrastructure in the field of education, the release added. India has already completed 428 HICDPs in Nepal, of which 45 are in Province 2, including 10 in Dhanusha District. Further, 21 more projects, funded by the Government of India, are under various stages of completion/implementation in Province 2, including nine in Dhanusha district. The most recent Memorandum of Understanding was signed on March 16, 2020, for Shree Baidyanath Devnarayan Janata Secondary School, Tulsiyahi in Dhanusha. Mukhiyapatti Musarnya Gaunpalika, the implementing agency for the project, is it yet to complete the tendering process.

