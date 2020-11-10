Left Menu
Unnecessary attempts made to bring bilateral issues in SCO: PM Modi in veiled attack on Pakistan

Taking an indirect swipe on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there is an attempt to bring bilateral issues at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is against the consensus and spirit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Taking an indirect swipe on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there is an attempt to bring bilateral issues at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is against the consensus and spirit. Prime Minister said this in his remarks at the SCO meet hosted by Russia, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping were also present during the meet.

He said, "It is unfortunate that repeated attempts are being made to unnecessarily bring bilateral issues into the SCO agenda that violate the SCO Charter and Shanghai Spirit. Such efforts are contrary to the spirit of consensus and cooperation that defines SCO." Pakistan has time and again attempted to rake up Kashmir issue at the SCO.

"India strongly believes in peace, security and prosperity. And we have always voiced opposition to terrorism, illegal arms smuggling, drugs and money laundering. India has been firm in its commitment to work under the SCO as per the principles laid down in the SCO Charter," PM Modi said. Prime Minister reiterated India's demand of reforming UN, he said, "The United Nations has completed its 75 years. But despite many successes, the basic goal of the United Nations is still incomplete. The world struggling with the economic and social suffering of the epidemic is expected to bring about a complete change in the system of the UN."

PM urged SCO nations to fully support India in reformed multilateralism. "A 'reformed multilateralism' that reflects today's global realities, discussing topics such as expectations of all stakeholders, contemporary challenges and human welfare. We expect the full support of SCO member nations in this effort," he said.

PM Modi in his remarks at the SCO also assured that India as the largest vaccine producing country of the world will help humanity in vaccine production and distribution. He also informed SCO leaders that in this difficult time of the unprecedented pandemic, India has sent essential medicines to more than 150 countries. (ANI)

