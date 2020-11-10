COVID-19: Malaysia reports 869 more cases, 6 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 869 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 42,050. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that one of the new cases is imported and 868 are local transmissions.

Six more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 300. Another 725 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 30,304, or 72.1 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,446 active cases, 82 are being held in intensive care and 27 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

