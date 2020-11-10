Japan reports 1,279 new cases of COVID-19, 110,616 in total

Tokyo [Japan], November 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 1,279 to reach 110,616 as of Tuesday night, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities. The figure excludes the 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the COVID-19 epidemic currently stands at 1,864, with 15 new fatalities reported Tuesday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The health ministry also said there are currently 208 patients considered severely ill using ventilators or held in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's COVID-19 outbreak, 293 new confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the capital's total tally to 33,060, the highest number among the country's 47 prefectures. According to local media, the Tokyo tally for Monday and Tuesday tends to be lower than other days because fewer tests are conducted over the weekend.

In recent weeks, the number of new confirmed cases has continued to rise across the country, prompting a government advisory panel to call for stepping up preventative measures. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged again during a parliament session on Tuesday that the government will secure enough COVID-19 vaccines for the whole population by the first half of next year. (ANI/Xinhua)