Afghanistan reports 146 new COVID-19 cases, 42,609 in total

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Afghanistan on Wednesday recorded 146 new confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 555 tests within a day, bringing the country's total tally to 42,609.

The Public Health Ministry said in a statement that the new cases were reported in 11 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces.A total of 1,581 deaths have been recorded since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February in the country, including four new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Out of the total infected people, 34,967 patients have recovered, including 13 people newly discharged from hospitals.Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed 127,290 tests since February. (ANI/Xinhua)