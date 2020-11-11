Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran sees record daily COVID-19 deaths, new cases since outbreak

Iran on Wednesday registered 462 deaths related to COVID-19 and 11,780 new cases, both the highest daily figure since the outbreak of the disease in the country.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 11-11-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:49 IST
Iran sees record daily COVID-19 deaths, new cases since outbreak
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Wednesday registered 462 deaths related to COVID-19 and 11,780 new cases, both the highest daily figure since the outbreak of the disease in the country. Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing that 3,339 of the newly infected were hospitalized.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 715,068 in Iran, where the epidemic has by now claimed 39,664 lives, she added. Meanwhile, a total of 536,105 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been released from hospitals, with 5,601 in critical condition still in intensive care units, Lari noted.

As of Wednesday, 5,344,821 laboratory tests for the novel coronavirus have been carried out in Iran, according to the spokeswoman. The risk of infection is currently high in 27 Iranian provinces, she said.

On Tuesday, Iran imposed one-month nationwide hourly restrictions on business activities to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and Caribbean to be slow: ILO

The post-COVID-19 labour market recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean will be slow, according to the International Labour Organization ILO and the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean ECLAC in a new joint report.Th...

Kadapa district tops list in water conservation

Amaravati, Nov 11 PTI Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh has topped the country in water conservation and bagged the national award under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for the year 2019. The award, instituted by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, wa...

Virus makes for one of Europe's loneliest WWI remembrances

When a dawn fog lifted over countless World War I cemeteries and monuments in Belgium and France Wednesday, the pandemic ensured that the remembrance of the millions killed in the 1914-1918 conflict was one of the loneliest ever. Under the ...

PLI scheme to revolutionise 'Make in India' initiative: Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 11 PTI&#160;The governments decision to approve Production Linked Incentive PLI scheme for 10 sectors is set to revolutionise the Make in India initiative and will create competent, globally integral economies of scale for ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020