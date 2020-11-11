Iran sees record daily COVID-19 deaths, new cases since outbreak

Tehran [Iran], November 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran on Wednesday registered 462 deaths related to COVID-19 and 11,780 new cases, both the highest daily figure since the outbreak of the disease in the country. Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said during her daily briefing that 3,339 of the newly infected were hospitalized.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 715,068 in Iran, where the epidemic has by now claimed 39,664 lives, she added. Meanwhile, a total of 536,105 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been released from hospitals, with 5,601 in critical condition still in intensive care units, Lari noted.

As of Wednesday, 5,344,821 laboratory tests for the novel coronavirus have been carried out in Iran, according to the spokeswoman. The risk of infection is currently high in 27 Iranian provinces, she said.

On Tuesday, Iran imposed one-month nationwide hourly restrictions on business activities to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)