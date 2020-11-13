Afghanistan's COVID-19 tally reaches 42,969

Afghanistan reported 174 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 42,969, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centere on Friday.

Citing Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health, Xinhua reported 6,338 active cases.

A total of 591 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 174 were positive in 15 provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said. (ANI)

