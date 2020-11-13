Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan's COVID-19 tally reaches 42,969

Afghanistan reported 174 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 42,969, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centere on Friday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:22 IST
Afghanistan's COVID-19 tally reaches 42,969
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan reported 174 new positive COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 42,969, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Centere on Friday.

Citing Afghanistan's Ministry of Public Health, Xinhua reported 6,338 active cases.

A total of 591 tests were conducted within the past 24 hours, and 174 were positive in 15 provinces out of 34 Afghan provinces, the ministry said. (ANI)

Also Read: Afghan officials: 8 inmates dead after prison riot in Herat

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Polish bishops defend John Paul II after McCarrick report

Polish bishops defended St. John Paul II on Friday against evidence that he rejected reports that ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick slept with his seminarians, seeking to salvage a papal legacy that has been badly tarnished by his inaction on ...

FACTBOX-COVID-19 vaccine projects backed by the Canadian government

Quebecs Medicago, owned by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Philip Morris, said on Thursday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, developed with limited government funding, would go into late-stage trials before the end of the year, cementing its ...

Vice President Naidu greets people on eve of Diwali

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted people on the eve of Diwali, saying the festival is a reminder that there is a need to constantly quell demonic forces and foster goodness and harmony in society. In his message, he said Dee...

Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu to collaborate on 'Ludo 2', other projects

After collaborating for a multi starrer comedy-crime flick Ludo, producer-director duo Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu have decided to strengthen their association with several films including a sequel to their recently released movie. Basu a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020