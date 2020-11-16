Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden is expected to change US policies towards the Palestinians and Israel

Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump was greeted with a sigh of relief in many parts of the world and is believed that it will refocus US policy towards the Middle East and possibly reverse Trump's damage done in the region.

ANI | Nicosia | Updated: 16-11-2020 09:23 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 09:23 IST
Biden is expected to change US policies towards the Palestinians and Israel
US President-elect Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

By John Solomou Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump was greeted with a sigh of relief in many parts of the world and is believed that it will refocus US policy towards the Middle East, while possibly reversing Trump's damage done in the region.

During his term of office, President Trump deprived the Palestinian Authority (PA) of financial aid amounting to about half-a-billion USD annually, exercising pressure on it to accept his two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which gave only 70 per cent of the West Bank to a Palestinian entity and a negligible part on the outskirts of Jerusalem. Furthermore, he successfully isolated the Palestinians from some of their rich Arab allies, who in the past offered millions of dollars to the PA. Currently, at a time of Covid-19 pandemic, the PA is in a desperate situation, facing a severe fiscal crisis, as it is deprived of US and Arab aid and at the same time stares at a sharp drop in tourist income. Furthermore, Trump had closed PLO's Washington Office and the US Consulate General in East Jerusalem, while the PA cut security coordination with Israel. The PA sees the election of Joe Biden as a way out of the severe fiscal and political crisis and will curb the expansion of Jewish settlements on Palestinian lands.

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that the Biden administration would "take immediate steps to restore economic and humanitarian assistance" to the Palestinians, in addition to reopening the US consulate in East Jerusalem and the Palestinian mission in Washington. Muhammed Shehada, a journalist based in Palestine, recently wrote that the "Palestine Authority leaders are hopeful- almost excessively- that Biden will reverse Trump's catastrophic imprint on their rights. They hope that a Biden White House will take annexation completely off the table, restore funding to PA and the UN Relief Agency for Palestinian Refugees and re-establish diplomatic relations."

Palestinian scholar and activist Hanan Ashrawi called on the incoming Biden Administration "not to return to the mistakes of the past and added that traditional US condemnations of settlement expansion would not be enough. There must be accountability and consequences if Israel continues its settlement policies." President Trump wanted aid to be given only to "friends" and adopted a policy of total support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's positions possibly because he wished to please the Evangelists in the US, who are a key part of his voter base. He allowed Netanyahu to annex more Palestinian and Arab Land, while he exercised pressure on Arab states to normalise their relations with Israel. In this respect, he scored successes, as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have established diplomatic relations with Israel, and Sudan agreed to normalise relations after the US removed the country from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Donald Trump portrayed himself as the most pro-Israel US president in history, while in fact, he was great for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and not so great for Israel, as he did nothing to resolve the Israel-Palestine conflict. There are fears that Netanyahu will try to exploit the final weeks of Trump's stay in the White House to increase sharply the construction of Israeli settlements on Palestinian lands. The Haaretz newspaper reported that Jerusalem is expediting approval of construction in the eastern part of the city in anticipation of the incoming Joe Biden administration. Apparently, they fear that Biden may freeze construction over the border that separates eastern Jerusalem and the West Bank from Israel proper.

Hugh Lovatt, an expert on the Middle East at the European Council on Foreign Relations, says that it is unlikely that there will be "a full return to the status quo ante in terms of reversing Trump's decision to recognise Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Biden may also be limited by a US Congress that wields considerable power on this file." Israeli journalist Noa Landau says: "It will be very hard to paint Biden as a "hater of Israel"...Precisely because Biden is a classic middle-of-the-road politician who was elected to return to the United States the statesmanship and calm it has lost, his positions on Israel have also not strayed far from this comfort zone. Except for the fact the Israeli Palestinian issue will really not star at the top of their to-do list, there is no reason whatsoever that they will put a stick into the wheels of the peace agreements with the Gulf states, for example- agreements that Biden has even praised."

Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, in an article published in the Washington Post wrote: "For Israelis and Americans, the incoming Biden administration will help preserve and strengthen the US-Israel relationship. The United States leading in the world by working in partnership, rather than dictating, and a renewed good faith effort to defuse regional tensions is overdue. Middle East stability, the national aspirations of Palestinians and security for Israel were too important to be left in the hands of Trump, who prioritised partisan political interests at the expense of American global credibility, reputation and national security." So Biden's election victory is expected to be good development both for Palestinians and Israelis as it may revive hopes for a peace settlement of the conflict. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Japan PM Suga says will work closely with IOC to host Tokyo Olympics; Poor start again costs McIlroy chance for major glory and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Roethlisberger shines as Steelers rout BengalsPittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger passed for a season-best 333 yards, including four touchdowns, as the Steelers remained undefeated ...

PM Modi greets nation on 'Bhai Dooj'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Bhai Dooj on Monday. The festival celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.Best wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, Modi tweeted. On Bhai Dooj,...

Body of missing 23-year-old girl found in UP's Basti

The body of a 23-year-old girl, who went missing last week, was found in Bastis Kalwar on Sunday, the police said. Basti Superintendent of Police SP Hemraj Meena said that the post-mortem report has not confirmed rape.Body of a 23-year-old ...

Zee Studios announce new film 'Om - The Battle Within' on Aditya Roy Kapur's birthday

Marking actor Aditya Roy Kapurs 35th birthday, Zee studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled Om - The Battle Within starring him. The announcement was made on Zee Studios social media handle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020