Netanyahu says ICC decisions will not affect Israel's actions, set dangerous precedent
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that any rulings issued by the International Criminal Court would not affect Israel's actions but would "set a dangerous precedent". "Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the International Criminal Court in the Hague to undermine its basic right to defend itself," Netanyahu said in a statement shared on Telegram.
"While decisions made by the court in the Hague will not affect Israel's actions, they will set a dangerous precedent that threatens soldiers and public figures."
