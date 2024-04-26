Left Menu

Netanyahu says ICC decisions will not affect Israel's actions, set dangerous precedent

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-04-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 19:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that any rulings issued by the International Criminal Court would not affect Israel's actions but would "set a dangerous precedent". "Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the International Criminal Court in the Hague to undermine its basic right to defend itself," Netanyahu said in a statement shared on Telegram.

"While decisions made by the court in the Hague will not affect Israel's actions, they will set a dangerous precedent that threatens soldiers and public figures."

