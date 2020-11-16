Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on first operational mission in space

A SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts soared into outer space on Sunday, marking the kick-off of what NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) hopes will be years of the company helping to keep the International Space Station (ISS) fully staffed.

ANI | New York | Updated: 16-11-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:04 IST
SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on first operational mission in space
SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule launches on Sunday (Credit: NASA/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

A SpaceX spacecraft carrying four astronauts soared into outer space on Sunday, marking the kick-off of what NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) hopes will be years of the company helping to keep the International Space Station (ISS) fully staffed. NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Soichi Noguchi, an astronaut with Japan's space agency, are now in orbit, riding aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that is expected to dock with the ISS on Monday at 11 pm ET (9:30 am IST, Tuesday), reported CNN.

This is a landmark mission for NASA and the company because it is the first fully operational crewed mission for SpaceX, following up a test mission in May that carried NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, both test pilots, to the space station. The crew will spend 27 hours in orbit as the spacecraft slowly manoeuvres toward its destination.

The trip would have been shorter if the Crew Dragon were able to launch on Saturday, as NASA first planned, however bad weather brought by Hurricane Eta forced launch officials to delay takeoff to Sunday. The capsule has a working restroom, and the astronauts will have time to get some sleep as the fully autonomous vehicle manoeuvres through orbit while SpaceX and NASA officials in Houston, Texas, and Hawthorne, California, watch over the journey, reported CNN.

Sunday's mission was briefly thrown into question after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that he was experiencing symptoms and was being tested for COVID-19, prompting NASA to carry out a contact tracing effort to ensure no essential personnel for the launch might have been exposed. According to CNN, the US has spent nearly a decade without the ability to launch astronauts into space after the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, and NASA was forced to rely on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to get astronauts to the ISS, which the space agency says left the multibillion-dollar orbiting laboratory understaffed.

SpaceX developed the Crew Dragon capsule under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which, for the first time in the space agency's history, handed over much of the design, development and testing of new human-rated spacecraft to the private sector. US President Donald Trump reacted to the news by saying that NASA was a closed up disaster when he assumed the presidency in 2016 and was now the 'hottest', most advanced space center in the world.

"A great launch! @NASA was a closed up disaster when we took over. Now it is again the "hottest", most advanced, space center in the world, by far!" he wrote on Twitter. US President-elect Joe Biden also congratulated NASA and SpaceX on the launch.

"Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX on today's launch. It's a testament to the power of science and what we can accomplish by harnessing our innovation, ingenuity, and determination. I join all Americans and the people of Japan in wishing the astronauts Godspeed on their journey," tweeted Biden. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ben Platt had COVID-19 in March

Film and stage actor Ben Platt has revealed that he contracted coronavirus early this year in March and is doing well now. The Tony Award winner made the news public in response to a tweet by graphic designer Ced Funches, who asked Do you p...

UK PM Johnson says he is well and will govern by Zoom after COVID-19 contact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was perfectly well after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom while he self-isolates for two weeks in Downing Street.Johnsons latest brush...

Paris politician Pecresse wants some shops to reopen for Nov. 27 "Black Friday"

The politician in charge of the greater Paris region said on Monday that the French government should allow some shops to reopen in time for the Nov. 27 Black Friday sales shopping day. They need to be able to open from November 27 onwards,...

The cop, crime, underworld, and the city of Mumbai, Mum Bhai makes for a hugely kickass watch!

Muje kya pata tha ke iss gandagi ko saaf karte karte mein khud ganda ho jayega. If there was ever a line that could perfectly describe the turmoil that Mumbais top encounter specialist Bhaskar Shetty with 83 encounters faced at his job, wel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020