Indian envoy discusses bilateral relations with Japan Upper House President Santo Akiko

Indian Ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma on November 11 discussed about the ever-growing bilateral relations between the two countries with Santo Akiko, President, House of Councillors (Upper House) in Japan's National Diet, informed the Embassy of India in Japan on Tuesday. In a tweet, Verma said he had attended a Japanese Sencha Tea ceremony at the invitation of Akiko.

"On 11th Nov'20, Ambassador Sanjay Kumar Verma attended Japanese Sencha Tea Ceremony on invitation of Her Excellency SANTO Akiko, President,House of Councillors(Upper House)National Diet of Japan. On sidelines of event Amb discussed abt India & India-Japan evergrowing relations," tweeted India in Japan. Currently, the navies of India and Japan, along with the United States and Australia, are set to take part in the second phase of Exercise Malabar that is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 20 in the Indian Ocean region.