Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oxford University students vote to ban lamb, beef from campus canteens to address climate change

Students at Oxford University in the UK have voted to ban beef and lamb from campus canteens, arguing that the decision has been taken to tackle the issue of climate change.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:44 IST
Oxford University students vote to ban lamb, beef from campus canteens to address climate change
Oxford University logo (Photo Credit: Oxford University). Image Credit: ANI

Students at Oxford University in the UK have voted to ban beef and lamb from campus canteens, arguing that the decision has been taken to tackle the issue of climate change. Although the students' union in the weekly students council passed a motion by a two-thirds majority, however, the decision does not affect colleges that wish to provide beef and lamb, the Daily Mail reported.

The UK publication said that though the Union represents students in the university, the 22,000 member Union cannot change university policy. This decision comes after a growing number of universities in the UK choosing veganism in a bid to combat the environmental impact of the meat industry. This decision is similar to the beef ban introduced by Goldsmiths, University of London and Cambridge University.

Following the newly introduced ban on the Oxford canteen, the Union is looking to bar meat at other places including libraries and other university buildings on the campus.The Daily Mail quoted the students' union as saying that the council should "request fortnightly meetings with the university authorities to advocate for the adoption of a university policy surrounding meat reduction and removal." The union further said the policy that "especially in respect of beef and lamb (and to campaign for) the university to issue advice to faculties, departments, and colleges on how they may follow suit in removing beef and lamb."

The motion passed by the Union said the UK looks to Oxford for leadership in issues including climate change. "As the UK's premier university, the nation looks to Oxford for leadership, but Oxford has shown a lack of leadership in addressing climate change," the motion passed by the Union said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand Police transfers rape case against BJP MLA from Dehradun to Pauri

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauris women police station. Police took this action after a charge sheet was filed against the victi...

Light to moderate rains likely in Karnataka

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre KSNDMC predicted rainfall at coastal, Malnad, south-interior and north-interior regions over Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over coastal and M...

Rape victim in UP's Bulandshahr attempts self-immolation, hospitalised

A woman on Tuesday attempted to set herself on fire here after she was allegedly pressurized to withdraw her complaint against a man who was arrested for allegedly raping her. Speaking to reporter, SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh said, ...

Chhattisgarh CM holds 'positive' discussions with Union Ministers

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that he held positive discussions with Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Nitin Gadkari today. Today I met the Union Ministers including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020