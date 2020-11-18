Police chief, among 5 personnel, killed in Afghanistan's Faryab bomb blast

At least five security personnel, including Safar Mohammad Bidar, the police chief of Qaramqul district in Faryab, were killed in a roadside bomb blast in the province on Wednesday, Tolo News reported citing provincial police. No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Abdul Karim Yourish, spokesman for the Faryab police chief said, The incident took place when the police chief was on his way to support security forces who were "under Taliban attack" in an area in the district. Violence has intensified in the country amidst ongoing efforts for peace. Taliban attacks have intensified in Faryab recently. On Monday, the group attacked Qaisar district, according to police.

Their attack was followed by a car bomb explosion at a market in Qaisar district that left three policemen wounded, Tolo further reported quoting the provincial police. (ANI)