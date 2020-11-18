Over 1,000 protesters gather in Berlin to participate in rally against COVID-19 law

Left Menu
More than 1,000 protesters have gathered near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to participate in an illegal protest rally against the law that underpins COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:28 IST
Protesters had gathered near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to participate in an illegal protest rally against the law that underpins COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Berlin [Germany], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 1,000 protesters have gathered near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to participate in an illegal protest rally against the law that underpins COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday. The protest was sparked by news on the German parliament's plan to adopt the law to provide legal basis for the implementation of such COVID-19 restrictions as social distancing, requirements to wear masks, and regulate the work of the vaccination centers.

The protesters can be heard chanting: "Freedom!", "Peace!", "Away with the law!" The Berlin Police press service told Sputnik that the German Interior Ministry decided to ban rallies near the gate and added that "roughly 2,000 policemen are on duty in the city center, that is, the Berlin police officers and the colleagues from the other regions."

According to the police, "today, 10 street rallies are authorized to be held in Berlin," and the protesters will be able to gather in other areas, except for the government district. The policemen have blocked all routes to the government buildings and limited exit from Brandenburger Tor underground station.

The protesters have said some participants of the rally were detained, however, police have not yet confirmed the information. The Sputnik correspondent noted that internet blackouts are observed in central Berlin as a result of protests. The protesters who gathered near the police barriers in the vicinity of the German parliament are demanding entry to the parliament.

The correspondent later confirmed that police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who gathered next to the Bundestag building. According to the World Health Organization, Germany has confirmed 815,746 COVID-19 cases, with 12,814 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 14,419 new infections.

Germany already closed bars, restaurants and other public places to limit contact between the citizens. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged citizens to stay at home to prevent the deterioration of the epidemiological situation. (ANI/Sputnik)

