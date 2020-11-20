Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian citizen got 13 years in jail for attempt to sell military secrets to CIA - FSB

A former employee of the Russian defense sector was sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempts to sell military secrets to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:49 IST
Russian citizen got 13 years in jail for attempt to sell military secrets to CIA - FSB
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): A former employee of the Russian defense sector was sentenced to 13 years in prison for attempts to sell military secrets to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday. From 2015-2017, Yury Eschenko, who then worked for a company in charge of maintenance of the Northern Fleet vessels' radioelectronic systems, copied secret documentation related to weapons used by the Northern Fleet, as he wanted to leak the information to the US for lucrative purposes. In early 2019, Eschenko establish contact with the CIA, and already in July he was detained in Russia's central Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine and Belarus, during the attempt to pass the military secrets to the CIA.

"On November 17, 2020, the Bryansk regional court found Russian Federation citizen Yury Alexandrovich Eschenko guilty of committing high treason (Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code). The court sentenced Eschenko to 13 years of imprisonment in a high-security prison," the FSB said in a statement. Eschenko acknowledged the offense, according to the statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Russian police raid Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation in Moscow

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra CM to inaugurate Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival today

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tungabhadra Pushkaram festival is set to start on Friday here on the banks of river Tungabhadra. The festival is observed for a period of 12 days.Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy will commence t...

Thai police to charge high school students over protest

Two Thai high school student leaders will be charged for joining a banned protest last month, police said on Friday, a day after embattled Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha threatened tougher action against protesters.The students said they ...

Hungary sees EU recovery plan deal; Poland demands "new compromise"

A dispute over the European Unions recovery fund and budget will eventually be resolved, Hungarys prime minister said on Friday, as a senior official in Warsaw said Poland had the right to demand a new compromise over the deal. The national...

Man, missing woman found dead in flat in Thane district

The decomposed bodies of aman and a woman, who was reported missing, were found in a flat here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The deceased were identified as one Sandeep Saxena 33 and Jayanti Shah 36 and their bodies were found in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020