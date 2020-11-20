30th India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol took place between Nov 18-20

Left Menu
The 30th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (Indo-Thai CORPAT) between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy took place from November 18-20.

30th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol took place between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy. Image Credit: ANI

The 30th edition of India-Thailand Coordinated Patrol (Indo-Thai CORPAT) between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy took place from November 18-20. According to a statement, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Corvette and His Majesty's Thailand Ship (HTMS) Kraburi, a Chao Phraya Class Frigate along with Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both the navies are participating in the CORPAT.

"As part of Government of India's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region), the Indian Navy has been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with EEZ Surveillance, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and other capacity building and capability-enhancement activities on their request," said the release. The release further stated that both countries have enjoyed a friendly relationship, covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions.

To reinforce maritime links, the navies of both nations have been carrying out CORPAT along their International Maritime Boundary Line twice a year since 2005, with the aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean safe and secure for commercial shipping and international trade. CORPAT builds up the understanding and interoperability between navies and facilitates the institution of measures to prevent and suppress Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy.

The 30th Indo-Thai CORPAT will contribute towards Indian Navy's efforts to consolidate interoperability and forge strong bonds of friendship with the Royal Thai Navy. (ANI)

