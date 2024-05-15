Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma Demands Vice President's Intervention in Alleged Incident Involving AAP MP Maliwal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the vice president should take suo motu cognisance of the incident with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals official residence.There was an earlier allegation that a Delhi chief secretary was beaten by Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 00:10 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the vice president should take suo motu cognisance of the incident with AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence.

''There was an earlier allegation that a Delhi chief secretary was beaten by Kejriwal. Yesterday, he also thrashed a Rajya Sabha MP. I think the vice president, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, should take suo motu cognisance of how a chief minister can beat a Rajya Sabha MP,'' Sarma told reporters.

Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal staff ''assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said.

The Assam chief minister also addressed a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Harsh Malhotra in Laxmi Nagar.

Sarma said, ''The BJP government had promised the Ram temple (in Ayodhya) and the government kept the promise. The BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled all the promises.'' He said that a magnificent temple will also be built in Mathura, and a grand temple of Baba Vishwanath will be built after winning 400 seats.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sarma said, ''The Lal Qila (Red Fort) and the Qutub Minar are the main attractions of the capital, but the CM of Delhi invites people to show Mohalla Clinics, which are in bad conditions.'' He further said that medical colleges are being built in every district of Assam, and if the BJP is voted to power again, the government will build super-specialty hospitals and medical colleges in the national capital.

Local MLA Abhay Verma, deputy president of Delhi BJP Lata Gupta and many other BJP leaders and workers were present during the meeting.

