Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan registers highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths

The COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as it recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,843 people in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 371,508.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-11-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 13:46 IST
Pakistan registers highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as it recorded its highest single-day spike of 2,843 people in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 371,508. The country also registered its highest single-day coronavirus death toll with 42 people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll of the country to 7,603, reported Geo News.

So far 328,931 patients have recovered from the virus while the number of active cases stands at 34,974. Over 17,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country in the past week while over 490 lives were lost, Geo News reported.

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had imposed a ban on indoor weddings and large public gatherings, which came in effect on Friday. The development came on the back of the National Command and Operations Centre's (NCOC) recommendations to ban public gatherings exceeding 300 people, allowing outdoor dining and takeaway till 10:00 pm, closing down cinemas, theatres and shrines and closing markets early with 'safe days'.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said the body will be recommending cutting short the 2021 summer break in educational institutes to compensate for early and extended winter vacations this year, according to Geo News. The final decision will be taken in the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers' Conference scheduled for Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mukesh Ambani hails PM Modi's "bold reforms", says it will pave way for India's rapid economic progress

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said that bold reforms introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pave the way for Indias rapid economic progress in the years to come. Addressing Pand...

India summons senior Pak diplomat; Lodges strong protest on terror attack planned by JeM in J&K

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest with him over attempts by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed to carry out attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of local elec...

India's first moss garden comes up near Nainital

Indias first moss garden has been developed at Khurpatal in Nainital district, officials said on Saturday. Approved in July last year under the CAMPA scheme by the Research Advisory Committee of Uttarakhand Forest Department, the moss gard...

Petrol, diesel price hiked for second day in a row

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 15 paise per litre and diesel by 20 paise, the second straight day of increase in rates after firming international oil rates broke nearly a two-month-long hiatus in price revision. The price of petrol ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020