Indonesia reports 4,998 new COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 4,998 in the last 24 hours to 493,308 and death toll by 96 to 15,774, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. According to the ministry, 3,403 more people were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of recovered patients to 413,955.

The virus has spread to all 34 provinces in the country. Jakarta saw 1,579 new cases, Central Java 655, West Java 364, East Java 343, and Riau 308 in the last 24 hours. (ANI/Xinhua)