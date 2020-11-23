India, Madagascar to sign several pacts to enhance bilateral ties

India and Madagascar are going to sign several pacts to enhance ties between the two counties. "MoUs in the field of traditional medicine, health, culture, tourism, telemedicine and tele-education among others are under discussion," according to sources.

"Ties between India and Madagascar are witnessing an upswing", they said. Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar on Monday met Foreign Minister of Madagascar Tehindrazanarivelo Djacoba Liva and both took stock of the progress in bilateral ties between India and Madagascar.

Last month Prime Minister Christian Ntsay had organised a special meeting of the cabinet to discuss ties with India which was attended by Ambassador Abhay Kumar. "India has set up a Bhabhatron, a radiotherapy machine at the HJRA hospital in Madagascar's capital in Antananarivo and runs a Centre for Geospatial Applications for Rural Development in Madagascar", the sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Madagascar in 2018 on a state visit during which a defence cooperation agreement was signed. Madagascar has a strong Indian diaspora mostly from Gujarat. Over 20,000 Indians play a key role in the trade and economy of Madagascar. (ANI)