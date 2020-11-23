Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boundary talks are unlikely to shadow the visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to Nepal

Nepal has off late hardened its position and has even made a constitutional amendment to show parts of India as Nepalese territory.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 18:16 IST
Boundary talks are unlikely to shadow the visit of Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla to Nepal
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has off late hardened its position and has even made a constitutional amendment to show parts of India as Nepalese territory. Sources say India's position is well stated on this issue. India is not accepting Nepal map and termed it Cartographic assertion and it is unlikely that this issue will be raised during the visit. Separate parleys on boundary issues may take place later.

This will be the first visit by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla after assuming office. This will be "to know" courtesy visit in nature, according to sources. Despite strong recent statements by Nepalese leadership blaming India for Covid spike and constitution amendment on the map, sources here feel that relationship is on the correct path and a lot is happening. Whether it is people-centric connectivity projects, support to counter Covid, repatriation of Nepalese citizens, improvement in transit trade infrastructure, both countries share good relations said a source familiar with developments.

Sources further told ANI, "Nepal Prime Minister has reached out. Indian army chief was invited and he was very well received. Prime Ministers of both the countries have met four times. Joint commission is working. There is heavy engagement as 40 bilateral mechanisms between the two countries are working. India will be focussing to increase people-oriented projects especially the connectivity, rail, land, air, transit trade, and inland waterways. New Delhi is also keen to increase scholarship for Nepalese students studying in India." India has extended huge support to Nepal in supplying medicines and Covid protection goods and will also be looking forward to extend support in supplying vaccines.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal." During the visit, Shringla will meet his counterpart and other Nepalese dignitaries to discuss the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the MEA said.

In recent years, bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal has strengthened, with several major infrastructure and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India's assistance. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties, it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record 25,173 new coronavirus cases

Russia reported a record 25,173 new coronavirus infections on Monday as the Kremlin said it was up to regional authorities to decide what measures needed to be imposed in their regions to curb its spread.Russian authorities have said they w...

Thales, Kanpur's MKU to jointly make night vision devices for armed forces in UP: MSME Minister

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday said French multinational company Thales Group will collaborate with Kanpur-based MKU to make night vision devices in the state for armed forces, according to a statement. The pro...

Night curfew in 4 cities: Over 1,750 Guj ST buses cancelled

The Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation has cancelled over 1,700 bus services due to curfew between 9pm and 6am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot in view of a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days, an official s...

Noida's GIMS claims best plasma success rate in UP

Over 300 coronavirus patients at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences here have undergone plasma therapy with a majority of them discharged after recovering from the infection, officials said on Monday. The GIMS in a statement also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020