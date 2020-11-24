Global COVID-19 caseload tops 59 million

The global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 59 million, just two days after it crosses the 58 million mark, according to John Hopkins University's data. As of 8:23 am New Delhi time on Tuesday, there are 59,124,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide. Meanwhile, the global death toll from the virus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, stands at 13,95,519, with a maximum number of deaths reported in the United States.

So far, 37,848,542 people, who had tested coronavirus positive, have recovered. India tops the list in the number of recoveries reported with 85,62,641 people recovered from the virus. The US, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by France and Russia.

The US has registered more than 12 million COVID-19 cases and has the largest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world (more than 257,500). With 37,975 new COVID-19 infections, India's total count has surged to 91,77,841, according to Indian Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

