Mexico reports highest single-day COVID-19 increase with 10,794 cases, total count reaches 10,60,152

Mexico has reported its highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases with 10,794 new infections reported in last 24 hours, taking the country's caseload to 10,60,152, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry also reported 813 new fatalities related to the virus, CNN reported. With this, the death toll of the country has reached 1,02,739.

Tuesday's new infections surpassed a previous high reported on August 1 of 9,556 cases. (ANI)