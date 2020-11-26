Bird flu outbreak detected in third Japanese prefecture

Japan has reported an outbreak of bird flu, detected in a third Japanese prefecture on Thursday. Some 146,000 chickens will be exterminated in the Japanese prefecture of Hyogo, which became the third region hit with this disease, Sputnik reported.

Bird flu in Japan comes at a time when the world is battling with COVID-19 pandemic, which has become a health crisis. According to Japanese officials, the authorities have introduced a quarantine for a 10-kilometre (over 6-mile) area, where the movement of chickens and eggs will be banned.

On Wednesday, one more outbreak was detected in the Fukuoka Prefecture. The highly pathogenic H5 flu cases were first detected at a bird farm in the prefecture of Kagawa, where nearly 4,000 chickens died between November 1 and 4. Since then, seven more outbreaks in this region have been detected, and the authorities ordered the extermination of hundreds of thousands of chickens, Sputnik further reported.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan has reached 137,730, the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported on Thursday. (ANI)

Also Read: Walmart sells majority stake in Japanese Seiyu supermarket