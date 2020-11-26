Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shringla arrives in Kathmandu on maiden visit, says India-Nepal ties 'very strong'

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who arrived in Kathmandu for his maiden visit on Thursday, said India and Nepal have "very strong" ties and their endeavour would be to take the relationship between the two nations forward.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:15 IST
Shringla arrives in Kathmandu on maiden visit, says India-Nepal ties 'very strong'
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who arrived in Kathmandu for his maiden visit on Thursday, said India and Nepal have "very strong" ties and their endeavour would be to take the relationship between the two nations forward. Shringla arrived in Nepal on Thursday for the two-day visit. Upon his arrival, he was received by his Nepali counterpart Bharat Paudyal.

"I wanted to come here earlier also but because of COVID-19 could not do so. I am very happy to be here. We have a very strong relationship. Our endeavour will be to see how we can take the relationship forward," he said after arriving in the capital of Kathmandu. During the visit, the Indian foreign secretary will meet his counterpart and other Nepalese dignitaries to discuss the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"I want to thank the Nepal government and foreign secretary for the warm hospitalities. We have very good meetings ahead of us. We will look forward to that," he said. Shringla made similar remarks in Nepali. According to the Indian embassy here, Shringla's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal.

India has historical and civilisation linkages with Nepal. In recent years, bilateral cooperation has strengthened, with several major infrastructures and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India's assistance. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties, the embassy said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Olive by Embassy Launches Asset Light Management Business Under Brand 'Olive Residences'

The Worlds First Millennial Private Residence Club based on sharing economy Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India With a future-forward vision to liberate real estate and make co-living accessible to millennials and migrants, O...

Trade unions strike partially affects normal life in Tripura

Normal life was partially affected in Tripura on Thursday due to the nationwide strike called by several trade unions in protest against the Centres economic policies. Most shops and markets were closed and movement of vehicles was thin.Gov...

Nigeria: NAWOJ asks govt, stakeholders to step up efforts to protect women's rights

To observe the International Day for the Elimination of All Forms of Violence Against Women in Abuja, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists NAWOJ asked for deliberate efforts for the cause, according to a report by Blueprint.NAWOJ ha...

Alvarez & Marsal confirms withdrawing from Lebanon forensic audit

Restructuring consultancy Alvarez Marsal AM confirmed on Thursday it had withdrawn from a forensic audit of Lebanons central bank as it had not received the information required to carry out the task.The decision, first announced by Lebano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020