Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Secretary Shringla holds bilateral talks with Nepali counterpart

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is on a two-day visit to Kathmandu, held bilateral talks with his Nepali counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal on Thursday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:54 IST
Foreign Secretary Shringla holds bilateral talks with Nepali counterpart
Shringla arrived in Nepal on Thursday for his maiden visit. He was received by Paudyal.. Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is on a two-day visit to Kathmandu, held bilateral talks with his Nepali counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal on Thursday. Shringla arrived in Nepal on Thursday for his maiden visit. He was received by Paudyal.

Upon his arrival, Shringla said India and Nepal have "very strong" ties and their endeavour would be to take the relationship between the two nations forward. "I wanted to come here earlier also but because of COVID-19 could not do so. I am very happy to be here. We have a very strong relationship. Our endeavour will be to see how we can take the relationship forward," he said after arriving in the capital of Kathmandu.

This is the first visit by Shringla to Nepal since assuming charge. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Shringla's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal. "India has historical and civilisation linkages with Nepal. In recent years, bilateral cooperation has strengthened, with several major infrastructures and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India's assistance. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties," the ministry said.

Essentially, this is an initial courtesy and a "getting-to-know-you" visit, which got delayed due to Covid-19, sources said. Shringla visit will help underline the warmth of the relationship, the sources said, adding that it will also help enhance the level of our engagement, and allow a comprehensive review of our ties after a gap of some time. "We are keen to take forward this momentum, and make progress on the diverse sectors that encompass our bilateral relations," they asserted.

Shringla's visit came months at a time the ties between the two countries are under strain after Nepal released a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories. India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.

"India's position is well stated on this issue. India is not accepting Nepal map and termed it Cartographic assertion and it is unlikely that this issue will be raised during the visit. Separate parleys on boundary issues may take place later," the source said. Earlier this month, Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane travelled to Nepal on a three-day visit during which he held talks with Nepal's top leadership and discussed bilateral relations.

During the visit, he called on Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who is also the defence minister of Nepal. Oli told him that problems between Nepal and India would be resolved through dialogue. Gen Naravane's three-day visit to Nepal was largely aimed at resetting bilateral ties that came under severe strain following a bitter border row between the two countries. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thanks to DRDO, Indian fabric to replace Chinese, foreign clothing for making military uniforms

By Sahil Pandey Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO is helping Indian textile industries produce yarns to end the reliance on imports of Chinese and other foreign clothing for making military uniforms.Director of Directorate ...

Draft of Merchant Shipping Bill issued for public consultation

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has issued a draft of the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2020 for public consultation. It aims to repeal and replace the Merchant Shipping Act, 1958 Act No. 44 of 1958 and the Coasting Vessels Act, 1838 Ac...

Changa App Is Set to Be the Next Choice for Indian Influencers After the Ban on Snack Video

Gurgaon, Haryana, India Business Wire India In yet another shocking incident, a ban was imposed on Snack Video. The video creation app was able to register 35 Million downloads in India within just a few days of its launch and had outperfo...

France, EU lawmakers push for sanctions on Turkey next month

France is leading a push for European Union sanctions on Turkey next month to follow through on a threat made by the bloc in October, but has yet to win support from EU governments beyond Greece and Cyprus, officials and diplomats said. Par...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020