Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla meets Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday visited Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his residence, during his two-day visit to Kathmandu.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-11-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 22:13 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla meets Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli
Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla with Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. . Image Credit: ANI

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday visited Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli at his residence, during his two-day visit to Kathmandu. Earlier, Shringla had met Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his Nepalese counterpart, Bharat Raj Paudyel.

During his visit, Shringla gifted 2,000 vials of Remdesivir injections as part of ongoing support to Nepal, while also providing COVID-related assistance, including essential medicines, ventilators, test kits and PPE materials. He also said that he had a very productive and useful exchange with Paudyel, wherein several issues regarding bilateral cooperation were discussed.

Shringla arrived in Nepal on Thursday for his maiden visit, and was received by Paudyal. Upon his arrival, Shringla said India and Nepal have "very strong" ties and their endeavour would be to take the relationship between the two nations forward.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Shringla's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal. Essentially, this is an initial courtesy and a "getting-to-know-you" visit, which got delayed due to COVID-19, sources said.

Shringla visit will help underline the warmth of the relationship, the sources said, adding that it will also help enhance the level of our engagement, and allow a comprehensive review of our ties after a gap of some time. "We are keen to take forward this momentum, and make progress on the diverse sectors that encompass our bilateral relations," they asserted. Shringla's visit came months at a time the ties between the two countries are under strain after Nepal released a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as its territories.India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sex Education Season 3: Gillian Anderson shares storyline including show’s future

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Belarusian medallist, facing crackdown at home, clings to Olympic comeback dreamDecathlete Andrei Krauchanka knows that reaching the Olympics is seldom an adversity-free path, but the po...

As farmers move closer to Delhi, police step up security at city's borders

As thousands of Punjab farmers moved closer to the national capital on Thursday, the Delhi Police enhanced deployment of security personnel, stationed sand-laden trucks and water cannons and used barbed wire for fencing at the Singhu Border...

Neanderthal thumbs better adapted to holding tools with handles

Neanderthal thumbs were better adapted to holding tools in the same way that Homo Sapiens hold a hammer, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports. The findings suggest that Neanderthals may have found precision grips -- where ob...

4 more COVID-19 deaths, 116 new cases recorded in Chandigarh in a day

Four more coronavirus-related fatalities pushed Chandigarhs death toll to 270 on Thursday, while 116 fresh cases took the infection tally to 17,051. According to a medical bulletin, there are 1,169 active cases in the city as of now.A total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020