26/11 anniversary: Anti-terrorism protests in US, Canada

The members of Hindu Forum Canada organised an 'LED Truck advertisement' campaign across many cities of Greater Toronto areas against Pakistan's terrorist attack on Mumbai in 2008.

ANI | Toronto/ New York | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:46 IST
The billboards readings were in hashtags #MumbaiNov26 #Pakistani Terror #CanadiansAwaitJustice.. Image Credit: ANI

To mark the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, a truck with billboards on three sides started its campaign on Thursday from Canada's most populous Province Ontario's Legislative Assembly.

The billboards read, "#MumbaiNov26 #Pakistani Terror #CanadiansAwaitJustice." Two Canadians were among 160 people killed in that terrorist attack in Mumbai and many got injured.

Hindu Forum Canada demanded the Legislative Assembly to press Pakistan for Justice of Canadian victims as well as all victims. The truck went outside Toronto City Hall and stayed there for an hour. Then it headed towards Pakistan Consulate office in the City of Vaughan and recorded Hindu Forum Canada's protest against Pakistani terrorism.

Finally, the truck headed towards the cities of Brampton and Mississauga offices and stayed outside for over an hour at each place. The truck travelled over 60 Kilometeres along busy streets of the Greater Toronto areas. Thousands of Canadians watched Hindu Forum Canada's slides with the clear message -- "The families of Mumbai Terror Attack victims across the Globe want Justice".

In New York City, members of the Indian community hold an anti-terrorism protest. They were carrying banners reading -- "Stand Against terrorism" and "We Demand Justice". On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people.

Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India. A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them. (ANI)

