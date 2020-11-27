Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's attempt to erect fences near Shan state irks Myanmar

The border tensions between Myanmar and China have renewed after Chinese officials constructed fences near the border of the two countries in Laukkai Township in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone (SAZ) in northern Shan state.

ANI | Naypyitaw | Updated: 27-11-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 15:15 IST
China's attempt to erect fences near Shan state irks Myanmar
Myanmar and China . Image Credit: ANI

The border tensions between Myanmar and China have renewed after Chinese officials constructed fences near the border of the two countries in Laukkai Township in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone (SAZ) in northern Shan state. The Chines move was criticised by Mynamar military which has sent a letter to Chinese officials, The Irrawaddy reported.

Beijing has reportedly constructed a fence near the border post-BP-125 on Sunday and between posts BP-121 and BP-122 on November 17. China has moved to crack down on illegal border crossings from Myanmar due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Irrawady said in the report.

"The local battalion sent a letter of objection to the Chinese side. We objected based on our 1961 treaty on the China-Myanmar boundary," Major General Zaw Min Tun said. One of the provisions of the treaty stipulates that no structures shall be built within 10 metres of the demarcation line on either side.

However, a Laukkai resident said on condition of anonymity that if one side wants to carry out fencing work along the border, it should inform the other in advance. Sai Tun Aye, a Lower House lawmaker for Monghsu Township in Shan state, said China's unilateral move to construct the fence reflected the power imbalance between the two nations.

He said China was behaving like a bad neighbour. "Our country is weak on all sides. We always experience the same kind of bullying [from China]," he said. The dispute over the border between northern Shan state and China has simmered on and off since 2018.

China's frequent attempts to erect fence and flagpoles without informing the Mynamar side has resulted in tensions between the two countries. In January 2019, the Chinese Border Guard destroyed a Myanmar flagpole between BP-144/3 and BP-144/4 in Chinshwehaw Township in the Kokang SAZ. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NSE, BSE declare Anugrah Stock & Broking as defaulter, expel from memberships

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have declared Anugrah Stock Broking as a defaulter and have expelled the brokerage house from respective memberships. The move comes days after a similar action was taken by the stock exchanges against K...

Japan ruling party proposal backs assistance for COVID-hit airlines

Japans ruling party approved on Friday a proposal urging the government to provide strong support for airlines hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with measures such as slashing airport fees and fuel tax. The draft proposal of the ruling Liberal ...

Liberty across human eras is as tenuous as tenuous can be: SC

Liberty across human eras is as tenuous as tenuous can be and becomes a casualty in the absence of vigilance by citizens, the cacophony of the media or observance of rule of law in the dusty corridors of courts, the Supreme Court said on Fr...

KJo strikes pose with 'Bollywood Wives' as 'Fabulous Lives' begin premiering on Netflix

As his reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, started premiering on Netflix on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar spilled his excitement for the new show by striking a pose with the Bollywood wives. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, actor marke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020