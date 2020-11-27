Left Menu
Development News Edition

US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind

Twelve years after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the United States has announced a reward of up to USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba member Sajid Mir for his "role" in the attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:13 IST
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Sajid Mir is a senior member of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Tayyiba. Image Credit: ANI

Twelve years after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the United States has announced a reward of up to USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba member Sajid Mir for his "role" in the attacks in Mumbai in 2008. According to an official statement issued by the US Rewards for Justice program, "Sajid Mir, a senior member of the Pakistan-based foreign terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), is wanted for his involvement in the November 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India. The Rewards for Justice program is offering a reward of up to USD 5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction in any country of Sajid Mir for his role in these attacks."

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists, trained by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation LeT, carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai -- the Taj Mahal Hotel, the Oberoi Hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus -- killing 166 people. In these gruesome attacks, nine terrorists were killed and the lone survivor, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was caught and sentenced to death. On November 11, 2012, Kasab was hanged at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune.

"Sajid Mir was LeT's operations manager for the Mumbai attack, playing a leading role in its planning, preparation, and execution. Mir was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division (Chicago, Illinois) on April 21, 2011, and was charged with conspiracy to injure the property of a foreign government; providing material support to terrorists; aiding and abetting the killing of a citizen outside of the US; and the bombing of places of public use. According to the indictment, during the attacks, Mir advised the attackers to kill hostages, set fires, and throw grenades and also sought the release of a hostage in exchange for the release of a captured attacker. A warrant for Mir's arrest was issued on April 22, 2011. In 2019, Mir was added to the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists List," the department said. It added that on August 30, 2012, the Department of the Treasury designated Mir for holding leadership positions within the LeT. "According to the US Department of Treasury, as of 2005, Mir directed training for operatives preparing for overseas recruiting, money laundering, and operational planning. The LeT was designated a foreign terrorist organisation by the US Department of State in December 2001," the department added.

However, Pakistani authorities continue to deny culpability and are yet to take action on the multiple dossiers shared by India. A trial underway in a Pakistani anti-terrorism court against seven suspects has made little headway in more than a decade, as Pakistani officials serially question the sufficiency and legitimacy of evidence against them. Pakistan has been placed on the FATF's grey list of the country with inadequate controls over terror financing in 2018, saying Pakistan "still needs to demonstrate that law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorism financing activity."

Pakistan has long been criticised for cultivating terror proxy groups and the country currently faces renewed pressure to act against terrorists. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British bike maker pedals on, with Brexit deal up in the air

The team at Brompton Bicycle Ltd. thought they were prepared for Brexit. Bosses at the British firm, which exports hand-made folding bikes to 47 countries, looked at the uncertainty swirling around the UKs decision to leave the European Uni...

Iran FM: Indications of Israeli role in scientist's killing

Irans foreign minister is alleging the killing of a scientist linked to the countrys disbanded military nuclear program has serious indications of an Israeli roleMohammad Javad Zarif made the statement Friday on Twitter. Israel has declined...

Suspected Iranian nuclear mastermind Fakhrizadeh assassinated near Tehran

An Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret nuclear bomb programme was killed in an ambush near Tehran on Friday, likely to provoke confrontation between Iran and its foes in the last weeks of Donald Trumps pre...

Anti-Sikh riots case: HC directs Delhi Police to continue security cover of controversial arms dealer

The Delhi High Court has directed the police to continue giving round-the-clock security cover to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case, till the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI informs that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020