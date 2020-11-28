PM Modi, UK PM Johnson discuss shared desire to impart 'quantum jump' to India-UK partnership: MEA

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson on Friday reiterated "their shared desire" to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson on Friday reiterated "their shared desire" to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, said the Ministry of External Affairs. "The two leaders exchanged thoughts about the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and reviewed the promising cooperation between India and UK in the area of vaccine development and manufacturing," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The external affairs ministry further said that the two leaders "laid particular emphasis" on India and UK joining hands in the fight against Climate Change, and appreciated their collaboration under platforms like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. "The leaders reiterated their shared desire to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era, and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professionals and students, and defence and security, the Ministry added.

Johnson and Prime Minister Modi agreed that officials from both sides would continue their work to quickly finalise an ambitious long-term roadmap for the India-UK partnership, according to the ministry. "The leaders reiterated their shared desire to impart a quantum jump to the India-UK partnership in the post-COVID, post-BREXIT era, and agreed that there was tremendous potential for enhancing collaboration in trade and investment, scientific research, mobility of professionals and students, and defence and security," the ministry added.

Prime Minister Modi said he had an ' excellent conversation' with his UK counterpart which was based on an 'ambitious roadmap' for India-UK ties. "Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM @BorisJohnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in the next decade," Prime Minister Modi wrote in a tweet.

"We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas - trade and investment, defence and security, climate change, and fighting Covid-19," he added. (ANI)

Videos

