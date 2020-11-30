Senior Afghan National Army officer killed in mortar shelling in Badghis

Kabul [Aghanistan], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): A mortar shell attack killed the chief of staff of the third brigade of the Afghan National Army, Abdul Basir Nuristani, in the north-western province of Badghis, a source told Sputnik on Monday. "Nuristani was killed by a mortar shell in Badghis province," the source said.

Another security source in the province said that eight other army staffers were injured in the attack. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)