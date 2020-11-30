Mexico reports more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City [Mexico], November 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico's Health Ministry reported 6,388 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the national count to 1,107,071. The ministry said that 196 additional deaths were reported, raising the nationwide tally to 105,655.

The Latin American country may start COVID-19 vaccinations in December if regulatory institutions certify the effectiveness of related drugs, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard has said. Mexico's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 100,000 on Nov. 19, becoming the fourth country in the world to reach the grim milestone after the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Xinhua)