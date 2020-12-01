Left Menu
Malaysia reports 1,472 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Malaysia reported 1,472 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 67,169.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,472 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the national total to 67,169. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that five of the new cases were imported and 1,467 cases were local transmissions.

Three more deaths have been reported from the coronavirus epidemic, bringing the death toll to 363. Another 1,552 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 56,311, or 83.8 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,495 active cases, 120 are being held in intensive care with 44 of them in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

