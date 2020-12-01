Indonesia reports 5,092 new COVID-19 cases, 136 deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): As many as 5,092 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Indonesia, taking the tally to 543,975 here. According to the ministry, 4,361 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 454,879.

Besides, 136 people succumbed to the deadly virus here, leading the death toll to 17,081, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces. (ANI/Xinhua)