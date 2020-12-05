Left Menu
Afghan, foreign military operation in Nangarhar province kills 24 Taliban members

A joint military operation comprising Afghan and foreign forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar has left 24 Taliban terrorists dead and seven others wounded, the governor's office in the province said in a statement on Saturday.

ANI | Nangarhar | Updated: 05-12-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 15:38 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], November 05 (ANI/Sputnik): A joint military operation comprising Afghan and foreign forces in the eastern province of Nangarhar has left 24 Taliban terrorists dead and seven others wounded, the governor's office in the province said in a statement on Saturday. According to the governor's office, the operation took place in several areas of the Khogyani district. No civilians or members of the security forces were harmed during the operation, according to the statement.

During the raid, a vehicle and several anti-vehicle mines were also destroyed, the governor's office said. An uptick in violence has been observed in Afghanistan since the start of bilateral negotiations in the Qatari capital, Doha, between the government in Kabul and the Taliban back in September.

Despite the ongoing instability, both sides have expressed their desire to reach a lasting ceasefire and political solution to Afghanistan's long-running conflict. (ANI)

