Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll in 5 months

Pakistan reported its highest single-day death toll due to COVID-19 of 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the data issued by the National Command and Operations Centres on Monday. According to Geo News, Sindh and Punjab recorded 41 new deaths while six died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as per the official data.

It was further reported that with 2,885 new infections, the number of coronavirus cases reported across the country reached 423,179 - out of which 44,218 cases are active. At least 2,486 patients are under critical care with 336 on ventilators. The Pakistani media outlet, citing the official data further reported that the positivity rate in the country has shot up to 8.58 per cent with the highest COVID-19 prevalence observed in Karachi as 21.80 per cent of the PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours detected SARS-CoV-2, followed by 18.31 per cent in Mirpur and 16 per cent in Muzaffarabad.

Overall, Sindh has the highest case positivity rate of 13.87 per cent. The total number of coronavirus cases has breached the 67.5-million mark globally, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

As per the COVID-19 Dashboard by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at JHU, the global tally stood at 67,535,605 as of 6.56 am (IST) Tuesday. As many as 1,543,237 patients worldwide have succumbed to the pathogen so far. The live dashboard reported that 43,435,568 patients have recovered from COVID-19 across the globe. (ANI)