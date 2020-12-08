16 Taliban terrorists killed, 11 injured in central Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that 16 Taliban terrorists were killed and 11 others injured after the Afghan military foiled the Taliban attack on security checkpoints in the central province of Uruzgan. According to the ministry, the attack was attempted against checkpoints located in Uruzgan's districts of Dehra Wood and Gizab.

The ministry added that the Afghan servicemen seized a number of weapons and ammunition carried by the Taliban terrorists. The ministry also said that a senior Taliban commander, Anas, was killed by the Afghan forces along with four other terrorists during an attack against Afghan servicemen in the southern Afghan district of Maiwand on Monday. (ANI/Sputnik)

