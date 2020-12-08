Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq reports 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, 568,138 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of nationwide infections to 568,138.

ANI | Baghdad | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:06 IST
Iraq reports 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, 568,138 in total
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Baghdad [Iraq], December 8 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 2,123 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of nationwide infections to 568,138. The ministry reported in statement 17 new deaths and 2,339 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,477 and the total recoveries to 498,064.

A total of 3,736,860 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 31,791 done during the day, according to the ministry's statement. Meanwhile, Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the ministry's Public Health Department, told the official Iraqi News Agency that Iraq is witnessing a clear improvement in the epidemiological situation, as the coronavirus infections have decreased.

"The ratio of the positive cases to the daily Covid-19 tests decreased to six per cent, and daily deaths decreased from more than 60 to fewer than 30 in recent days," Abdul-Amir said. The ministry also increased testing capacity to more than 30,000 per day after establishing more than 60 laboratories for Covid-19 tests, the statement noted.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country. China has been helping Iraq fight the coronavirus pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad. Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

Stadia expands to eight new European countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI files supplementary charge sheets in 2 Vyapam scam cases

The CBI has filed supplementary charge sheets in two separate cases related to pre-medical test-2009 and transport constable recruitment test-2012 conducted by Vyapam in Madhya Pradesh, officials said Tuesday. In the supplementary charge sh...

Iran upholds death sentence against French-based journalist captured last year

Irans Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a dissident journalist who was captured in 2019 after years in exile in France, the judiciary said on Tuesday.The decision was condemned by France and human rights groups. Ruhollah Zam...

SI suspended for enforcing Bharat Band in his area: Police

A police sub-inspector was suspended after a video showing him forcing shops to close down in his area in the response to the Bharat Bandh call surfaced on social media. Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur said SI Ram Sudhar Yadav, the i...

Key U.S. Senate Republican would vote to override Trump defense bill veto

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said on Tuesday that he would vote to override if President Donald Trump carries out his threat to veto the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA.Yes, I would, Inho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020