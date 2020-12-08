Piyush Goyal, Swiss Minister hold discussions on trade, economic partnership

Left Menu
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with Swiss Trade Minister Guy Parmelin, where they reiterated the desire to move forward on the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) negotiations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:59 IST
Piyush Goyal, Union minister of railways, commerce and industry (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with Swiss Trade Minister Guy Parmelin, wherein they reiterated the desire to move forward on the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) negotiations. According to an official statement, both ministers agreed to concrete next steps in the same direction.

The Ministers also discussed the India-Switzerland Bilateral Investment Treaty which is under negotiation. Goyal further sought the support of Switzerland for the joint proposal of India and South Africa in the World Trade Organisation (WTO) for the agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver, so as to facilitate affordable access of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments throughout the globe, the statement added. The meeting ended with an exchange of courtesies and Goyal wishing Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin best wishes for the Swiss Presidential election, which is due to take place on December 9. (ANI)

