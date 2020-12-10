Left Menu
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Thursday.

ANI | Taipei | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:34 IST

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Thursday. The epicentre of the quake was located near the city of Yilan.

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, a powerful tremor has hit Taiwan at a depth of 67 kilometres, Sputnik reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

