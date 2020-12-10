6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Thursday.ANI | Taipei | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:34 IST
An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan on Thursday. The epicentre of the quake was located near the city of Yilan.
According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, a powerful tremor has hit Taiwan at a depth of 67 kilometres, Sputnik reported. No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)