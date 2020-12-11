Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 not changing plans for Russia's Far East development - Deputy Prime Minister

The crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has partially affected the work of enterprises but will not change plans for the development of Russia's Far East, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential special envoy in the Far East region, said on Friday.

ANI | Vladivostok | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:05 IST
COVID-19 not changing plans for Russia's Far East development - Deputy Prime Minister
Yuri Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Vladivostok [Russia], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has partially affected the work of enterprises but will not change plans for the development of Russia's Far East, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential special envoy in the Far East region, said on Friday. "There are no plans to slow down the pace of the region's development. The epidemiological crisis affects the work of enterprises, affects the economy, but all the challenges the state faces must be solved ... All investment projects are being implemented. They face difficulties, we help them. But I do not see anything so dramatic that we would change the direction of development or its pace, "Trutnev told reporters.

According to the official, preferences in the Far Eastern Federal District have been working effectively so far. The deputy minister also said that a draft project with new proposals for the government and President Vladimir Putin was being developed, but did not provide any details on it. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 26 new cases during the last 24 hours pushing the infection tally to 9,071, an official bulletin said on Friday. All the new cases were reported from Leh, it saidThe number of people, who were succ...

Parts of western Madhya Pradesh receive light showers

Large parts of western Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, received light showers due an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea, an IMD official said on Friday. These areas received intermittent drizzle sin...

EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

European Union leaders on Friday reached a deal on a more ambitious target to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade, European Council President Charles Michel said, after all-night talks on the goal at a summit he chaired.Europe is the l...

Bring Mangaluru Railway network under SWR: KCCI

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry KCCI has requested Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to hand over the Mangaluru railway region to the South Western Railway SWR. In a letter to the Union Minister, KCCI president Issac Vas said the ov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020