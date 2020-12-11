COVID-19 not changing plans for Russia's Far East development - Deputy Prime Minister

Vladivostok [Russia], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic has partially affected the work of enterprises but will not change plans for the development of Russia's Far East, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, who also serves as the presidential special envoy in the Far East region, said on Friday. "There are no plans to slow down the pace of the region's development. The epidemiological crisis affects the work of enterprises, affects the economy, but all the challenges the state faces must be solved ... All investment projects are being implemented. They face difficulties, we help them. But I do not see anything so dramatic that we would change the direction of development or its pace, "Trutnev told reporters.

According to the official, preferences in the Far Eastern Federal District have been working effectively so far. The deputy minister also said that a draft project with new proposals for the government and President Vladimir Putin was being developed, but did not provide any details on it. (ANI/Sputnik)