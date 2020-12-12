Left Menu
Development News Edition

US military confirms retaliatory air strike against Taliban in Kandahar

The US forces here has conducted an airstrike against the Taliban, as the terror group attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar earlier this week.

ANI | Kandahar | Updated: 12-12-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:08 IST
US military confirms retaliatory air strike against Taliban in Kandahar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kandahar [Afghanistan], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The US forces here has conducted an airstrike against the Taliban, as the terror group attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar earlier this week. The attack took place on Thursday near an Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) security checkpoint in Kandahar's Zhari district, resulting in clashes that left dozens of Taliban militants killed. The radical group has slammed the US airstrike as a breach of the landmark bilateral deal.

"USFOR-A (US Forces Afghanistan) conducted a strike against armed Taliban fighters attacking an ANDSF checkpoint in Zhari district Kandahar on Dec 10. This strike in defense of the ANDSF is [in accordance with] with the US-Taliban agreement," USFOR-A Spokesman Col. Sonny said on Twitter late on Friday. The military official also refuted the Taliban's claim that the airstrike had led to civilian casualties.

On February 29, the US and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, under which the radical group committed to reducing violence. This paved the way for intra-Afghan talks, which began in Doha on September 12. The intra-Afghan reconciliation ultimately pursues a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Kuruniyan can be a good left-back, feels Bengaluru coach Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC have deployed Ashique Kuruniyan as a left-back in the ongoing seventh season of Indian Super League ISL as coach Carles Cuadrat feels the winger has the quality to be the best in this position. The Kerala-born player has been a...

MP: Three killed in tractor-truck accident on highway

Three persons were killed when a truck hit their stationary tractor-trolley on National Highway 43 near Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at around 4 am near Batura village o...

Afghan Army counterattacks in Kandahar, leaves 90 Taliban killed

Kandahar Afghhanistan, December 12 ANISputnik Clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in the southern province of Kandahar have left 90 terrorists killed, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a press release on Sa...

Malaysia reports 1,937 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 12 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,937 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the national total to 82,246, the health ministry said on Saturday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020