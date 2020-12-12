PPP to consult executive committee before resignation from assemblies: Bilawal Bhutto

Left Menu
Ahead of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) sixth power show, Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz at her Jati Umra residence, and said that the party's Central Executive Committee (CEC) will decide on en masse resignation of lawmakers from national and provincial assemblies.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 17:56 IST
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

There has been no change in PPP's stance over resigning from the national and Sindh assemblies, as Bilawal reportedly told Maryam that his party's CEC would have a final say in it, Dawn reported.

"Whether we have to sacrifice the Sindh government and come out of the National Assembly or not, I am taking this matter to the party's CEC for consultation so that the selected and his facilitators should be sent home," he said. He further claimed that there was no division in PDM on the issue of resignations from assemblies, adding that he was receiving the resignations of his party lawmakers in bulk.

Reiterating that the upcoming rally would be historic, Bilawal said: "Imran should take stock of the situation and resign without further delay. Imran should accept the decision of the masses and step down." Meanwhile, after the meeting, Maryam claimed that some ministers had contacted the PML-N and offered a dialogue, which she had outrightly declined, reported Dawn.

"For the last few days the senior leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), including ministers, have been contacting the PML-N for talks. It is an ironic fact that Imran Khan who for the last two-and-a-half-year had been saying that he would not give NRO (National Reconcilation Ordinance) is now seeking it for himself (from the PDM). There will be no talks with the PTI government that had been formed through a stolen mandate. I have been against holding talks with this government from day one," she said. She further mentioned that Imran Khan's government had been unnerved ahead of the PDM rally.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had appealed to the opposition alliance to postpone the anti-government in an effort to stem the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. The Pakistan government also flooded the Minar-e-Pakistan lawns in a "failed effort" to stop PDM from holding their rally on December 13. (ANI)

