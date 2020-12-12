Iraqi military college near Baghdad airport rocked by explosion

Baghdad [Iraq], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): An unidentified object blew up near the Iraqi military college at the Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The device reportedly detonated by the college fence. There were no casualties, according to the source.

An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: Air strike kills IRGC commander at Iraq-Syria border - Iraqi officials