Iraqi military college near Baghdad airport rocked by explosion
Updated: 12-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 19:00 IST
Baghdad [Iraq], December 12 (ANI/Sputnik): An unidentified object blew up near the Iraqi military college at the Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.
The device reportedly detonated by the college fence. There were no casualties, according to the source.
An investigation into the incident is underway. (ANI/Sputnik)
