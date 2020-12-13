Left Menu
Development News Edition

China again bails out debt-ridden Pakistan to repay Saudi loan

China has again bailed out Pakistan as it has agreed to provide USD 1.5 billion financing line to repay the USD 2 billion Saudi Arabia debt, sources told Express Tribune.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 19:12 IST
China again bails out debt-ridden Pakistan to repay Saudi loan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China has again bailed out Pakistan as it has agreed to provide USD 1.5 billion financing line to repay the USD 2 billion Saudi Arabia debt, sources told Express Tribune. Pakistan is set to return the USD 1 billion on Monday and remaining USD 1 billion is due in January, sources in the finance ministry told Tribune.

The report noted that this time China has not provided the loan from its State Administration of Foreign Exchange commonly known as SAFR deposits nor it has given a commercial loan to Islamabad. This time both the countries have agreed to increase the size of a 2011 bilateral Currency-Swap Agreement (CSA) by an additional 10 billion Chinse Yuan or around USD 1.5 billion, the sources said.

This has increased the size of the overall trade facility to 20 billion Chinese Yuan or USD 4.5 billion. The benefit of this arrangement will be that the additional USD 1.5 billion Chinese loan will not reflect on the book of the federal government and it will not be treated as part of Pakistan's external public debt.

Pakistan is in a serious debt crisis. Earlier in November, it was reported that Pakistan has decided to seek USD 2.7 billion loan from China for the construction of package-I of the Mainline-1 project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Pakistan paid Pakistani Rs 20.5 billion in interest to China on using the USD 3 billion trade finance facility in the last fiscal year alone, showed the central bank's financial statement.

China has become Pakistan's largest creditor for the past few years. The trade facility, originally meant to promote bilateral trade in respective local currencies, has been used for paying foreign debt. The USD 3 billion money is part of the current USD 13.4 billion in foreign currency reserves held by the central bank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had confirmed to The Express Tribune last month.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Saudi Arabia twice to secure a loan. Saudi Arabia had agreed to provide USD 6.2 billion worth of financial package to Pakistan for three years. This included USD 3 billion in cash assistance and USD 3.2 billion worth of annual oil and gas supply on deferred payments. As per the agreement, the Saudi cash and oil facility was for one year with an option to roll over the amount at the end of the year for a period of three years.

However, Saudi Arabia has claimed back its money ahead of the schedule. Pakistan was paying 3.2 per cent interest on the USD 3 billion facility, according to the information that the Ministry of Finance shared with the National Assembly. The Saudi oil facility has already been suspended. While Pakistan has also paid back Saudi Arabia USD 1 billion out of the $3 billion in May this year. Pakistan returned $1 billion to Saudi Arabia after taking an equal amount of loan from China.

The government has also not been able to get the suspended USD 6 billion IMF programme restored, which is making it difficult for it to continue uninterrupted foreign inflows. (ANI)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Notification to be issued soon to fill govt vacancies in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday saidnotifications would be issued shortly to fill vacancies of teachers, police personnel andthose in other government departments in the state. Rao directedChief Secretary Somesh Kumar...

Soccer-Borussia Dortmund sack manager Favre after Stuttgart defeat

Borussia Dortmund have sacked manager Lucien Favre following Saturdays 5-1 loss at home to promoted VfB Stuttgart, the German Bundesliga club said on Sunday.We are all grateful to Lucien Favre for his excellent work over the past 2-12 years...

U.S. FDA chief defends process for approving COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn defended the FDAs process for approving Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday and denied claims by President Donald Trump that the vaccine could have been available a week sooner.We d...

U.S. expects to have immunized 100 million against COVID-19 by end of Q1 2021- Slaoui

The United States expects to have immunized 100 million people with the coronavirus vaccine by the end of the first quarter of 2021, the chief U.S. adviser for efforts on COVID-19 vaccines said on Sunday.We would have immunized 100 million ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020