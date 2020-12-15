2 died in helicopter crash in New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people died and three seriously injured in a helicopter crash in New Zealand's Kaikoura, the police confirmed on Tuesday. Five people were on board a helicopter that crashed near the Kekerengu Rivermouth, 60km north of Kaikoura in New Zealand's South Island on Tuesday.

The injured people had been sent to a hospital, said a police spokesperson. Police are working with other emergency services at the scene and will provide further information as soon as possible, the police said. (ANI/Xinhua)