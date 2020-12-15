S. Africa reports 5,163 new COVID-19 cases

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): South Africa on Monday reported 5,163 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 866,127, the country's health department reported. Meanwhile, 175 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded, taking the country's death toll from the disease to 23,451, it said.

The ministry also reported a total of 762,746 recoveries from the disease to date. South Africa is currently in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize warned on Wednesday. (ANI/Xinhua)