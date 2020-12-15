South Korea's Moon congratulates Biden on winning US presidential election

Seoul [South Korea], December 15 (ANI/Sputnik) South Korean leader Moon Jae-in has sent a congratulatory letter to Joe Biden after the US Electoral College confirmed the latter's victory in the US presidential election, South Korean presidential spokesman Kang Min-Seok said on Tuesday. Moon already congratulated Biden on November 8 after projections of major US media showed that the latter had collected the necessary amount of electoral votes to call the election.

"In his message, President Moon once again congratulated Biden on his election as president with the largest number of votes in the US history and expressed hope for cooperation. He also noted that the alliance between the Republic of Korea and the United States played a key role in bringing peace and prosperity to the Korean Peninsula and the region," Kang said. The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next US president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against incumbent Donald Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6. (ANI/Sputnik)